Dental Biomaterials Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Dental biomaterials market is growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period owing to the backdrop of rising demand for tooth restoration. The rising prevalence of decayed damaged and the fractured tooth has surged the demand for more advanced biomaterials to cater to the need of the increasing tooth harms. Dental biomaterials are used to restore the decayed, damaged and fractured tooth and it includes natural tissues and biocompatible synthetic materials. Natural dental tissues comprise of enamel, dentin, cementum, bone and other intraoral tissues. Biocompatible synthetic materials consist of metals, synthetic, ceramics, polymers, and composite structures.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dental-biomaterials-market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people globally, with permanent tooth caries is the most prevalent of all the conditions assessed. Growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of damaged tooth has propelled the demand for dental biomaterials. Moreover, consumer awareness towards the dental related issues coupled with the surge for minimally invasive dental procedures has fueled the dental biomaterials market. The dental biomaterials have been gaining traction due to the rising investment by private as well as public sector towards dental tourism along with the consumer preference for cosmetic dentistry.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dental-biomaterials-market

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Type

Metallic

Metal-ceramic

Ceramic

Polymeric

Natural biomaterials

Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Application

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Others

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COMPANY PROFILES

3M Co.

Augma Biomaterials USA Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Datum Dental, Ltd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.

GC Corp.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nakanishi international (NSK)

Orchid MPS Holdings, LLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

Septodont Corp.

Straumann Holding AG

Ultradent Product, Inc.

Vista Dental

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dental-biomaterials-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404