Pressure Sensor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global pressure sensor market size is valued at USD 16,042.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2025. Pressure sensors are electronic devices used to measure gas or pressure. Liquid. It is widely used to control and monitor applications. Demand for pressure sensors is expected to increase significantly as government regulations increase and sensor adoption increases in automotive and medical applications. Technology developments have reduced the size and cost of pressure sensors, which are expected to open new avenues to the market.

Top Impacting Factors

The significant factors impacting the growth of the global pressure sensor market include increase in use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, emerging demand for pressure sensors in consumer electronics, and favorable government regulations regarding the use of pressure sensors. However, high initial cost of the sensors acts as a major barrier for its adoption, thereby hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing trends toward Internet of Things (IoT) and surge in demand for sensors in the development of smart cities are the factors anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the pressure sensor market during the forecast period.

Pressure Sensor Market: Market Participants

The key pressure sensor industry leaders profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices, Eaton, Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Global Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensor

Differential Pressure Sensors

By Technology

Piezoresistive

Electromagnetic

Capacitive

Resonant Solid State

Optical

Others

By Application

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Consumer electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

Recent Developments

