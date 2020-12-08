Digital Substation Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

Global digital substation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Industrial development around the world has increased digitization in many sectors. Innovation in the digitization market is not only related to the invention of new products, but also to the upgrade of available products and technologies. One such innovation is a digital substation. Substations are part of power generation, distribution and transmission systems. A transformer is used to convert current from high voltage to low voltage and vice versa. Digital substations consist of introducing intelligence into the substation system. The evolutionary transition from wired to optical networks is the reason digital substations have evolved.

Digital substation is a term used to describe an electrical substation in which operations are managed among various distributed intelligent electronic devices interconnected by a communication network. This substation has great advantages in terms of design and engineering, installation and operation. Additionally, these devices are proliferating worldwide due to their maximum availability, reliability and smart grid communication capabilities.

Digital substation Market Segmentation:

In this report, the digital substation market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Module:

Hardware

Fiber-optic Communication Networks

SCADA Systems

By Type:

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

By Installation Type

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

By Voltage

Up to 220kV

220-500kV

Above 500kV

By Industry:

Utility

Heavy Industries

Transportation

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Substation Market Report

What was the Digital Substation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Digital Substation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Substation Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

