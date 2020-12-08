Data Governance Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The data governance market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2020-2025, reaching USD 5.28 billion by 2025. The amount of data generated by the device is almost 100 times. More than the amount of data stored, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index According to Forbes, data generated every day at the current rate is 2.5 trillion bytes, but that rate is accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The report includes the study of the key players offering data governance solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global social media analytics market.

The major vendors are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Collibra (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), TopQuadrant (US), Information Builders (US), Alation (US), TIBCO (US), Varonis (US), erwin (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Syncsort (US), Infogix (US), Magnitude Software (US), Ataccama (US), Reltio (US), Global Data Excellence (Switzerland), Global IDs (US), Innovative Routines International (US), Denodo (US), Adaptive (US), Microsoft (US), Zaloni (US), Alex Solutions (Australia), Microfocus (UK) and Mindtree(US). It further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the social media analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Data Governance Market Segmentation

By Function

Finance

Human Resources

Information Technology

Legal

Operations

Sales and Marketing

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-user Industry

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

E-commerce & Retail

Government & Defense

BFSI

By Application

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Data Quality and Security Management

Incident Management

Process Management

Risk Management

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Governance Market Report

What was the Data Governance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Data Governance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Governance Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

