Biometric as a Service Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The biometrics as a service market is valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Global biometrics demand is evolving at a significant rate of growth, driven by increased terrorist activity, increased theft of sensitive data, and information that has raised concerns about national security. Important factors such as growth of e-passport programs, government support, and widespread use for criminal identification are expected to primarily drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 outbreak is becoming a new driving force for contactless biometric solutions.
The biometrics-as-a-service market is highly competitive and consists of several key players like Thales Group, Fujitsu Limited, M2SYS, NEC Corporation, and many more. However, the market remains fragmented, with many players trying to occupy the share. Their ability to continually innovate their products and services by investing significantly in research and development has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players.
Biometric as a Service Market Segmentation
By Solution Type
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Face Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Palm and Vein Recognition
- Others
By Trait
- Physiological
- Behavioral
- Services
By Modality Type
- Unimodal Biometrics
- Multimodal Biometrics
By Organization size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Verticals
- Government
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT and ITES
- Manufacturing
- Education
- SMEs
- Others
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
