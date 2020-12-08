Power Bank Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global power bank market size was $17.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.34 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3% during forecast period.

Smartphones have become an important part of everyday life and have powerful operating systems such as Android, Symbian and iOS that allow users to play games, run multimedia players, access video calls, and stay connected with the outside world through. The high-speed Internet service consumes high battery power in your smartphone. Mobile Power Bank is a portable battery charging device that allows users to charge their mobile devices anytime, anywhere. It is a medium-sized electronic device consisting of a special battery with an electronic circuit that controls the range of power flow. Mobile Power Bank allows users to charge small computing devices such as smartphones and tablets by storing electrical energy according to their capacity (mAh).

Power Bank Market Segmentation and Market Players

The global power bank market share is segmented on the basis of battery type, power rating, distribution channel, price range, and region. By battery type, the market is bifurcated into lithium-ion and lithium-polymer. Based on power rating, it is divided into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,001–8,000 mAh, 8,001–20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into online and offline.

According to price range, it is fragmented into low range, mid-range-range, and premium range. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key power bank industry leaders profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Mi, Intex, Zagg Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GP Batteries, and Lenovo Group Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Recent Developments

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Power Bank Market Report

What was the Power Bank Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Power Bank Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Power Bank Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

