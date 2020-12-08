BFSI Security Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The BFSI Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. BFSI security includes information security and physical security. Personally identifiable information using IAM, encryption, disaster recovery, UTM, firewall, security and vulnerability management, IDS/IPS, loss of data protection, antivirus and antimalware, data theft and unauthorized access, critical infrastructure vulnerabilities of internal and external threats Protection, private banking and commercial banking details, confidential company information data.

The following players are covered in this report:

Honeywell International

Bosch Security

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Johnson Controls International(Tyco International)

Genetec

Seico

Information Security Vendors

Symantec Corporation

BFSI Security Market segmentation by Type

Identity and Access Management

Video Monitoring

Encryption and Firewall

Safety Information Management

Unified Threat Management

Data Loss Protection

Risk and Compliance Management

Intrusion Detection

Other

BFSI Security Market segmentation by Application

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global BFSI Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by BFSI Security Market Report

1. What was the BFSI Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of BFSI Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the BFSI Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

