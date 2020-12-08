Web Analytics Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Web Analytics market is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2014 to $3.09 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18%.

The global web analytics market is expected to gain momentum due to the steady increase in marketing automation and online shopping trends. Increasing awareness of effectively utilizing large chunks of unorganized random data and improving the performance of web analytics solutions is expected to create enormous opportunities in the market.

Major Players

Google LLC

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated.

SAS Institute

By Application

Online Marketing & Marketing Automation

Mobile Analytics

Content Marketing

Social Media Management

E-mail Marketing

Other Applications (Targeting and Behavioral Analysis, Display Advertising Optimization, Multichannel Campaign Analysis)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Web Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Web Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Web Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Web Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Web Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Web Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

