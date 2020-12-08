Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Weather forecasting services are a set of decision support solutions used to perform weather sensitive tasks to protect people, assets and interests and improve business performance. Services differ in usage, technical and predictive purposes.

Weather Forecasting Services Market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players operating in the weather forecasting services market The Weather Company (US), AccuWeather (US), DTN (US), StormGeo (Norway), Fugro (Netherlands), and ENAV S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

Weather Forecasting Services Market, By Purpose

Operational Efficiency

Safety

Others

Weather Forecasting Services Market, By Forecasting Type

Nowcast

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Weather Forecasting Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Weather Forecasting Services Market Report

1. What was the Weather Forecasting Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Weather Forecasting Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Weather Forecasting Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

