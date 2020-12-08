Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market size was USD 6.58 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2020 to 2026

Water-soluble fertilizers are complex special fertilizers that are completely soluble in water and can be easily added or eluted from the soil. This fertilizer saves water, fertilizer and labour through the integration of water and fertilizer, thus increasing the utilization rate. They offer several advantages over conventional fertilizers, including higher crop yields and nutrient availability in the soil.

The key water-soluble fertilizers industry participants include Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Nutrien Ltd., Haifa Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, and The Mosaic Company.

By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

By Crop

Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Plantation

Turf & Ornamentals

Greenhouse Crops

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Water Soluble Fertilizers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Report

1. What was the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

