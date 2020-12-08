Global Digestive Health Products Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global digestive health products market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 7.0%, during the forecast period. The demand for digestive health products is continuously increasing with the rising prevalence of digestive health disorders, such as ulcerative colitis, gastroenteritis, and Crohn’s disease. The rise in unhealthy dietary habits and lack of physical activity are augmenting the need for digestive health products. The major factors for the cause of such disease is the malfunctioning of the immune system leading to damage of the healthy cells of gastrointestinal system. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are gastrointestinal tract (GI) tract associated disorders. Therefore, a suitable treatment with the regular intake of digestive health supplements are suggested by the physician.

A significant number of cigarette smoking people have been observed across the globe, which has led to the development of risk of digestive disorders globally. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCFA), Crohn’s disease is more likely to be developed around twice more in among active smokers than non-smokers. Moreover, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the people who are diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis lie in the age group of 15 and 35. These facts indicate the major factor behind the increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which is the high consumption of unhealthy food, and this in turn, is augmenting the growth of the digestive health products market.

The demand for digestive health supplements is continuously increasing globally, owing to the rising consciousness amongst public related to health. The US has the large prevalence rate of digestive disorders, owing to which, a considerable digestive health supplements market can be estimated for North America. Moreover, the fast-moving lifestyle has restrained the uptake of proper nutritional foods; therefore, the health conscious population is moving towards the nutritional supplements. The digestive health supplements are one among the majorly consumed nutritional supplements across the globe. Furthermore, it is expected that the digestive health supplements will foresee a considerable demand during the forecast period.

Germany is another country that has a significant prevalence of digestive disorders and have a well-established digestive health products market. The healthcare expenditure in Germany has witnessed to increase significantly in the past years. This is expected to be one of the key reasons which are expected to increase the inflow of R&D into the digestive health products in Germany in the near future. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has increased the consciousness among people towards their health. Therefore, the demand for nutritional supplements including dietary health supplements is expected to increase, offering growth to the digestive health products market.

