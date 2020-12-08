Japan Dredging Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Japan’s dredging market is driven by the significant global trade in the country. As per the UNCTAD, the total Japanese merchandise exports increased from nearly $624.9 billion in 2015 to nearly $738.1 billion in 2018. Total merchandise imports grew from $648.1 billion in 2015 to nearly $748.5 billion in 2018. The country mainly exports consumer electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, and semiconductors to the other nations. This contributes to the demand for seaborne trade in the country. There are 1,020 ports in Japan, of which 892 are local ports, 22 are main ports of special purpose and 106 main ports. Some major Japanese ports include Port of Kobe, Port of Hakata, Port of Kawasaki, Port of Kitakyushu, Port of Osaka, Port of Nagoya, Port of Maizuru, and Port of Tokyo.

Owing to the increasing global trade, port development activities have been reported in the country. In April 2018, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan was held by Toamasina Autonomous Port (SPAT) for Toamasina Port Development Project in Madagascar. The loan agreement for the project was signed between the Government of the Republic of Madagascar and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for up to $421.8 million and is the largest Japanese ODA loan agreement to Madagascar. The expansion of the breakwater, an expansion of the container yard, and dredging and expansion of the container freight berths will be conducted, and the project completion is scheduled in 2026. This, in turn, is driving the dredging operations in the country’s ports.

Companies operating in the market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., KROHNE Group, and Royal Boskalis Westminster NV. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries offers trailing suction hopper dredger, Seiryu-maru that features highly advanced multifunctional high-capability with the oil recovery system. The dredger is equipped with three outstanding functions: dredging capable of environmentally-friendly leveled dredging by thin layers; oil recovery capable of handling low- to high-viscosity oil in the open sea, and accident control capable of prompt response in the event of an accident. This vessel was ordered from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. by the Chubu Regional Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) in November 2003.

Market Segmentation

Japan Dredging Market by Type

Mechanical Dredger

Bucket Dredger

Grab Dredger

Backhoe Dredger

Hydraulic Dredger

Suction

Cutter Suction Dredger

Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

Barge Unloading Dredger

Japan Dredging Market by End-User

Government

Oil and Gas Companies

Mining Companies

Others (Renewable Energy)

Company Profiles

DMW Corp.

Kojimagumi Co., Ltd.

KROHNE Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV

SKK Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Toa Corp.

Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Ltd.

