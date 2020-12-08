Global Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The women’s health & beauty supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors driving the women’s health & beauty supplements market include growing awareness regarding women’s health issues, nutritional requirements along with increasing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing health-related issues at an early age due to change unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, women are more susceptible to diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis (OA), fibromyalgia, and many more. Hence, the demand for nutritional health supplements is high among the women which in turn is driving the women’s health & beauty supplements market.

However, the presence of counterfeit products in the market along with the strict regulatory scenario is challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, side-effects and high costs in emerging economies are also restraining global market growth. However, the increasing government’s focus on promoting women’s health is presenting new growth opportunities for the women’s health supplements industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Product

Vitamins

Mineral

Enzymes

Botanicals

Probiotics

Others

Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Type

Women’s Health

Prenatal

Postnatal

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Per menopause

Postmenopause and others

Beauty Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Nail Care

Others

Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retail

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alticor Inc.

BINTO LLC

COSRX Inc.

Coty Inc.

DECIEM Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fairhaven Health, LLC

Kegan Wellness

LOreal S.A.

Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Skinfood

KORA Organics

Tatcha, LLC

The Boots Company PLC

The Naturelle Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Wise Woman Herbals

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

