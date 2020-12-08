Global Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The women’s health & beauty supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors driving the women’s health & beauty supplements market include growing awareness regarding women’s health issues, nutritional requirements along with increasing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing health-related issues at an early age due to change unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, women are more susceptible to diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis (OA), fibromyalgia, and many more. Hence, the demand for nutritional health supplements is high among the women which in turn is driving the women’s health & beauty supplements market.
However, the presence of counterfeit products in the market along with the strict regulatory scenario is challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, side-effects and high costs in emerging economies are also restraining global market growth. However, the increasing government’s focus on promoting women’s health is presenting new growth opportunities for the women’s health supplements industry.
Market Segmentation
Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Product
- Vitamins
- Mineral
- Enzymes
- Botanicals
- Probiotics
- Others
Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Type
Women’s Health
- Prenatal
- Postnatal
- Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- Per menopause
- Postmenopause and others
Beauty Care
- Hair Care
- Skin Care
- Nail Care
- Others
Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market by Distribution Channel
- Convenience Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online Retail
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
Regional Analysis
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Alticor Inc.
- BINTO LLC
- COSRX Inc.
- Coty Inc.
- DECIEM Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fairhaven Health, LLC
- Kegan Wellness
- LOreal S.A.
- Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.
- Nestlé S.A.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- Skinfood
- KORA Organics
- Tatcha, LLC
- The Boots Company PLC
- The Naturelle Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever PLC
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
- Wise Woman Herbals
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
