Japan Silent Heart Attack Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

Japan silent heart attack market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period. The possibility of a heart attack in the geriatric population is relatively high as compared to the young population. As per the UN, out of the total 126 million population, about 27% population of the country was above 65 years in 2019. It is estimated that the population will reduce to 124 million in 2025 and the share of the geriatric population in the total population is will be higher as compared to 2019. The growth of the silent heart attack market in Japan is being supported by innovative and advanced product launches by the key regional market players. The home monitoring has demonstrated a 90% reduction in inappropriate shocks and a 73% reduction in related hospitalization rates in Japan. Therefore, Japan is contributing significantly to the growth of the silent heart attack market.

Japan silent heart attack market is segmented into diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. Based on the diagnosis, the market is segmented into an electrocardiography (ECG), chest x-ray, computed tomography (CT Scan), echocardiography, and others (blood test). Based on treatment, the market is segmented into medication and surgery. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Surgery is most commonly required to increase blood flow through a blocked artery. Therefore, angioplasty and bypass surgery are significantly used for the management of blocked arteries and improve blood flow to the heart.

Japan Silent Heart Attack Market Segmentation

By Diagnosis

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Echocardiography

Others (Blood Test)

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Angioplasty

Bypass Surgery

Heart Transplant

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Company Profiles

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

OrbusNeich Medical Technologies

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

