Broadcast Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global broadcast equipment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include a rising number of digital channels, an upsurge in the mobile phone, and portable devices adoption for the video broadcasting along with the improved display quality of videos. For the premium video display, video qualities such as ultrahigh definition 4K and 8K are preferred by the users, which has contributed towards the growth of the broadcast equipment market. Moreover, investments in the high-speed broadband infrastructure have been raised since the past few years, which is further fueling the broadcast equipment industry.

A full report of Broadcast Equipment Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/broadcast-equipment-market

The increased trends of digital broadcasting are again bolstering the market growth, that is, there has been an upsurge in the adoption of digital content due to better picture quality including HDTV and the outlining of other interactive services. Digital broadcasting ability has evolved including various novel features such as it allows the viewers to check out player statistics along with getting information with the other data such as receiving weather forecasts and news while watching a different program. Further, the government is also supporting the broadcast equipment market growth. For instance, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated to release a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/broadcast-equipment-market

Besides, Acorde Technologies SA, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems, Inc. ARRIS Enterprise Inc., Brightcove Inc., Ericsson AB, ETL Systems Ltd., Grass Valley Canada, and others are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the broadcast equipment market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players to cope in the competitive broadcast equipment industry. For instance, in October 2019, Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. in amalgamated with CBS for “Dabl” the network’s new digital lifestyle channel hosted in the public cloud using the company’s advanced Mediator-X and Overture Playout solutions.

Global Broadcast Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Product

Dish Antennas

Switches

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters & Repeaters

Others

By Technology

Digital Broadcasting

Analog Broadcasting

By Application

Radio

Television

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/broadcast-equipment-market

Global Broadcast Equipment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Acorde Technologies SA

Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia)

ARRIS Enterprise Inc.

AVL Technologies, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast

Edgeware AB

Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L

ETL Systems Ltd.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley Canada

Harmonic Inc.

Peermeta, Inc.

SeaChange International Inc.

Sencore, Wellav Technologies Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404