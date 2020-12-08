Europe TIC Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The European Testing, Inspection, and Certification market was valued at $63.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $84.88 billion by 2025 during the forecast period (2020-2025). As regular inspection and testing trends across industries such as oil and gas become mandatory, TIC services are expected to increase in demand regardless of the seasonality of the industry.

Market Segmentations

Europe TIC Market, By Sourcing Type

In-house services

Outsourced services

Europe TIC Market, By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Others

Europe TIC Market, By Application

Consumer Goods and Retail

Agriculture and Food

Chemicals

Construction and Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Industrial manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences

Mining

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Public Sector

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Railways

Supply Chain and Logistics

IT and Telecommunications

Sports & Entertainment

The major market players are

Lloyds register group Ltd

Tuv Sud Ag

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Dekra SE

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IoT in Europe TIC Market Report

What was the Europe TIC Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Europe TIC Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Europe TIC Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

