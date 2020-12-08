Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is anticipated to showcase a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease is considered to be a disease of aging. People above the age of 65 are highly susceptible to the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population is expected to get double by 2050, when compared to 2000. Globally, in 2000, the proportion of the people aged over 65 years were 11.0% of the global population, and these statistics are expected to reach 22.0% by 2050. In turn, the geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, as compared to 605 million in 2010.

Similarly, the people aged over 80 years or older are expected to get quadrupled to 395 million from 2000 to 2050. According to the UN, over the next 15 years, the older population is expected to grow fastest in the Caribbean and Latin America with a projected 71.0% increase in the population aged 60 years or over, followed by Asia (66.0%), Africa (64.0%), Oceania (47.0%), Northern America (41.0%), and Europe (23.0%). In 2018, the global average geriatric population was 8.92%, in which, the percentage of geriatric population in developed economies was much higher than that of the global average (8.92%). In 2018, among the total population, the geriatric population accounted for 16.0% in North America, 22.0% in Germany, 23.0% in Italy, and 27.0% in Japan, among others.

The increasing prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disorder along with the growing geriatric population which is more susceptible to this kind of disorders are expected to be key factors promoting the growth of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CORESTEM, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AB Science, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., and so on are the key players operating in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry.

Recent Development in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

In September 2018, ITF Pharma, a US-based pharmaceutical company had received the US FDA approval for TIGLUTIK (riluzole). The TIGLUTIK (riluzole) is an oral suspension for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. TIGLUTIK is the first and only easy-to-swallow thickened riluzole liquid for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is advised to intake twice daily via an oral syringe.

Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Segmentation

By Type

Medication

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AB Science

Ascend Laboratories LLC

Biogen Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

BrainStorm Cell Ltd.

CORESTEM, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ITF Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mylan N.V.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

