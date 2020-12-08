Global Dacryocystitis Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global dacryocystitis market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The global dacryocystitis market is segmented on the basis of indication and treatment type. Based on the type, the market is segmented into acute, chronic, and others including congenital. Dacryocystitis can be treated with massage, medication, and surgery. Dacryocystectomy is a well-established procedure that refers to a complete surgical extirpation of the lacrimal sac.

The conventional treatment of acute dacryocystitis with abscess formation includes the use of warm compresses, systemic antibiotics, percutaneous drainage of the abscess, and external dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) following resolution of the acute infection. However, this may result in complications, risk of recurrent infection, prolonged infection due to poor antibiotic abscess penetration, and the adverse effects of extended systemic antibiotic use. In addition, external DCR can result in cutaneous scar formation and may disrupt medial canthal anatomy.

Global Dacryocystitis Industry Regional Outlook

The global dacryocystitis market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to hold significant share in the market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the US and the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country. The regional market is also driven by factors including the increasing prevalence of dacryocystitis. Further, there are several organizations such as the American Optometric Association, International Eye Foundation, among others in the region that works on the development of various treatment techniques as well as create awareness for improving the sight vision of people which in turn drives the dacryocystitis market growth.

Global Dacryocystitis Market – Segmentation

By Indication

Acute

Chronic

Others

Global Dacryocystitis Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

