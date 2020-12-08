Global Catechin Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The global catechin market is anticipated to showcase a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising consumption of green tea owing to its associated health benefits is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the global catechin market. According to the World Green Tea Association, green tea contains 10-18% of catechin that offers several functions including working as anti-oxidative, radioprotective, anti-mutagenic, anti-tumor, enzyme inhibitory, anti hypercholesterolemic, anti-hyperglycemic, fat reducing, anti-hypertensive, anti-ulcer, anti-bacterial, bowel modulating, anti-viral, and anti-cancerous. Epicatechin (EC), epicatechin-3-gallate (ECG), epigallocatechin (EGC), and epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) are the four kinds of catechin found in the green tea leaves. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss. The considerable increase in the patients having high blood pressure, cholesterol, and cancer along with the increasing awareness related to the prevention from these chronic conditions has led to the adoption of green tea across the globe.

Antioxidants and vitamins are found inherent in the green teas and therefore, it supports fighting against disease and infections, lowers the risk of chronic disease, and protects against oxidative stress. Additionally, green tea has been potential among consumers looking to avoid coffee or caffeine, as well as those looking for occasional health benefits. China is the center of origin for green tea production. It is significantly focusing on the production of green teas owing to its significant awareness regarding health benefits among the population in the country. The consumption of green tea and is rapidly emerging as it contains antioxidant properties and nutrients that have a potential impact on the body as it can reduce the occurrence of cancer and facilitates in repairing damaged cells in the body with avoiding any further damage to the cells.

Zhejiang and Yunnan provinces have a remarkable production of green tea than other tea beverages. With the advance of modern chemistry, components of tea have been analyzed and the health benefits argued in tea beverages such as green tea, and herbal tea. Moreover, The American Heart Association (AHA) has classified high cholesterol, atherosclerosis, high homocysteine level, arterial calcification, and several other factors as a risk for cardiovascular diseases. The association suggests that green tea catechins, specifically EGCG, have a positive impact on endothelial and overall vascular functions. Therefore, these health benefits further increase the demand for green tea that propels the growth of the catechin market.

Global Catechin Market Segmentation

By Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Others (Cosmetics)

Global Catechin Market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Co., Ltd.

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Martin Bauer Group

Sabinsa Corp.

SV Agrofood

Taiyo Kagaku Co.,Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

