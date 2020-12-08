Global L-Carnosine Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global L-carnosine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the growth in the cosmetic industry, rising prevalence of diabetes, CVD coupled with the expanding pool of aging population that are susceptible to these diseases. Diabetes has been among the most prevalent diseases around the globe. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, nearly 463 million adults (20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes, which is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Over 1.1 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes. L-carnosine prevents damage caused by too much sugar in the body. It is a naturally occurring molecule composed of two amino acids that are capable of protecting patients against diabetes owing to its ability to neutralize toxic compounds and improve glycemic control.

The global L-carnosine market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on the application, the market is segmented into autism, diabetes support, skin support, CVD support, joint support, and others. Others segment include digestion support, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. In 2019, the skin support segment is projected to contribute a significant share to the global market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the market owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and potential awareness regarding dietary supplements in the region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults in the US have two or more chronic diseases. This, in turn, is driving the demand for L-carnosine in the region.

Global L-Carnosine Market Segmentation

By Application

Autism

Diabetes

Skin Support

Cardiovascular Support

Joint Support

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

6.2.1. UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

