Global Electric Water Heater Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global market for electric water heater is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period. The major factor that propels the market growth include growing demand of tankless energy efficient water heater. The rising shift in the preference for tankless water heaters over conventional water heaters has been observed due to the energy-saving capacity of tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters heat the water on demand instead of storing hot water, and no immersion rod is equipped for keeping the water hot continuously. Unlike conventional water heating systems, tankless water heater gets activated when the shower or faucet is turned on and gets deactivated when turned off, ensuring a continuous supply of hot water by saving energy.Moreover, mandatory rating norms by several governments in the Americas and Europe have made tankless water heaters eco-friendly and economical for the users, surging their preference for such water heaters.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/electric-water-heater-market

Moreover, IoT has been gaining popularity in lighting and home security industries, the technology is also transforming the commercial water heating. The capability of using an app for getting real-time performance data offers benefits to water heater manufacturers, plumbing contractors and commercial businesses who rely on a steady, cost-effective supply of hot water. IoT in water heating system can save energy in a number of ways. A user is allowed to control the heating system; for instance, lowering the temperature of the heater when no one is in the home. It can also include web-based or mobile app control through which the temperature can be adjusted from anywhere. The water heating companies are collaborating with IoT companies for adding connectivity in their boilers. Therefore integration of IoT in water heater further provide significant opportunity to the market.

A Full Report of Global Electric Water Heater Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/electric-water-heater-market

Global Electric Water Heater Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Tankless Water Heater

Storage Water Heater

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Electric Water Heater Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/electric-water-heater-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404