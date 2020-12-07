Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global modified atmosphere packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. High barrier substrates, such as polyethylene, polyamide, oriented polyethylene terephthalate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others are used for modified atmosphere packaging. The three main gases used in modified atmosphere packaging are nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide. The choice of gas depends on the food product being packed. These gases are commonly in a combination that balances the safe shelf life extension with health beneficial properties of the food.

The modified atmosphere packaging industry is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for products, such as seafood, poultry, & meat products; dairy products; confectionery & bakery products; and others. The increasing demand for such products has encouraged manufacturers to use different methods for enhancing the shelf-life of these products. This, in turn, has surged the growth of the global modified atmosphere packaging market.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for packaged food, which tends to expand the global modified atmosphere packaging market size in the near future. Pre-COVID-19 scenario, there had been a trend towards loose and unpacked fresh produce among the consumers. However, now, consumers are increasingly seeking packaged fresh produce. This has created growth opportunities for the players operating in the global modified atmosphere packaging market.

Some of the prominent offerings modified atmosphere packaging services and are covered in the report include AmcorPlc, Berry Global Inc., Praxair, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Linde Plc, Mondi Plc, Dansensor A/S, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and others. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, StePac in March 2020, demonstrated how its modified atmosphere packaging solutions can help alleviate many of the concerns related to food contamination and food security.

StePac developed advanced Modified Atmosphere Packaging solutions that effectively delay ripening and aging processes, inhibit microbial decay, and preserves the quality and nutritional value of the fruit and vegetables packed within. The packaging is extensively used for prolonged storage and long-haul shipments of a range of fruits and vegetables. Such advancement by the players provides an opportunity for the future growth of the global modified atmosphere packaging market.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market – Segmentation

By Packaging Material

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Other Packaging Materials

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market – Segmentation

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

