North American Food Safety Testing Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The North American Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow 7.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Food safety tests must be carried out in accordance with the regulations. Different countries have different regulations for the import, export and domestic marketing of food. USDA is the top regulatory body in the United States. The high cost and an unclear understanding of regulations related to food inspection are major limiting factors. Primarily, the tests are performed in the traditional way because they are more accurate than the new ones. However, due to the lack of time, consumers prefer new technologies, although this is an expensive process.

North American Food Safety Testing Market - Companies Covered:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LabCorp

Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

ADPEN Laboratories Inc.

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Genetic ID NA, Inc

Intertek Group plc

Mrieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

TV NORD GROUP

TV SD

North American Food Safety Testing Market segmentation by Technology

Traditional technology

Rapid technology

Convenience-based technology

PCR-based technology

Immunoassay-based technology

Others (GC, HPLC, LC, and LC-MS-MS)

North American Food Safety Testing Market segmentation by Food Tested

Meat & poultry products

Dairy products

Processed foods

Fruit & vegetable

Others (cereals & grains and sauce)

North American Food Safety Testing Market segmentation by Contaminant

Pathogens

Salmonella

Listeria

E.coli

Campylobacter

Others (Staphylococcus, Clostridium, and Bacillus)

Pesticides

GMOs

Toxins

Others (food allergens and chemical residues)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global North American Food Safety Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by North American Food Safety Testing Market Report

1. What was the North American Food Safety Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of North American Food Safety Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the North American Food Safety Testing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

