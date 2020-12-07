Offshore Drilling Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The offshore drilling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2019 to 2025. Offshore drilling includes services related to the drilling well, including the type of drilling rig required, the depth and direction of the well to be excavated. The services and expertise you need to achieve your desired goals. The growing demand for oil and gas and other petroleum products, along with high oil prices worldwide, has forced market participants to invest heavily and find new offshore oil and gas reserves. The report indicates that this will drive the growth of the Offshore Drilling Market. New technologies related to offshore drilling will create significant opportunities for the offshore drilling market. However, offshore drilling has an impact on the surrounding environment, and various environmental regulations related to this can restrain the growth of the offshore drilling market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Keppel Corporation

Sembcorp Marine

DSME

SHI

HHI

NOV

CIMC Raffles

CSIC Dalian

COSCO

CMHI

Offshore Drilling Market segmentation by Type

Jackups

Semi-submersible

Drillships

Offshore Drilling Market segmentation by Application

Oil and Gas

Others

