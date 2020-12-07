Global Industrial Sugar Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global industrial sugar market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the forecast period. Sugar has potential application in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, as a sweetener and adding texture and volume in the products. Powdered sugar or icing sugar contains a smooth and powdery consistency, which makes it suitable for application in baking and may contain a small quantity of cornstarch for prevention of caking. Sugar has several applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Sugar can be used as a base for sweetening agent; medicated confectionery; granulating agent; tablet and capsule diluent; sugar coating adjunct; suspending agent; and as a viscosity-enhancing agent.

In the pharmaceutical industry, sucrose, a type of sugar, is commonly used as an additive to medicinal drugs to make drug taste more palatable. Sucrose can be found in different prescription and non-prescription drugs. It is an ingredient used to add flavor in medications normally given to children. Apart from taste and texture, sugar is also utilized as an excipient in capsules and tablets to facilitate transport and storage and appearance. Once the tablet is sugar-coated; it is protected from the harmful effects of moisture and air and is easier to swallow owing to an improved flavor.

Sucrose is also used significantly in the food industry. Sugar has a key role in the production of thousands of food products ranging from cured meats and frozen fruits to bakery and confectionery. Sugars have crucial importance in defining the texture (mouthfeel) and bulk (volume) of foods. For instance, sugar provides volume to biscuits and cakes. The use of sugar with a gelling agent including pectin provides jelly texture in jams. In baked products, sugar delivers a light texture to cakes, trapping air bubbles, and enhances the starch gelatinization temperature.

Sugar also offers a base for fermentation of yeast in bakery products including bread. Sugar binds to water, which is essential for the preservation of food. Sugars also enhance the boiling point, which is essential in the production of sweets and decreases the freezing point, which is essential for the development of softer ice creams. Sucrose is also found in virtually all pre-made foods ranging from fruit juice to candy bars. This represents significant applications of sugar in pharmaceutical and food and beverage products, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the global industrial sugar market.

