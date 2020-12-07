Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to growing semiconductor manufacturing across the globe owing to the growing application in consumer electronics and automotive industry. Moreover, the growth in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) further projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) offer the supply management solutions of electronic systems, devices and electronic manufacturing technologies across various markets such as aerospace, medical, and industrial market. The electronic manufacturing companies diverse their electronic resources across the globe and develop printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), microelectronics, box build, and system integration. The outsourcing manufacturing facilities of electronics are served by various contract manufacturing companies such as Arc-Tronics Inc., Asteel Flash Group, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and so on.

The home appliances include refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, and other home appliances have a wide application of semiconductors. Companies in this industry manufacture large appliances, such as stoves, ovens, refrigerators, and washers and dryers, as well as small appliances, including vacuum cleaners, fans, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, and toaster ovens. The manufacturing of the smartphone consists of making of prototype software installation, testing phase mass production, packaging and shipment so on.

Smart phone manufacturing is an interaction between the design aspect, the components and the manufacturing of the device. The key components required for the manufacturing of the smart phone’s PCB, antennas, connectors, keypads, plastic and metals, display unit/touch screen, passive components battery, camera module, base band semiconductors, memory, acoustics, and charger. The consumer electronics accessories include music systems, set top boxes, automotive electronic accessories, and other electronics accessories. These products have a wide application of semiconductors that raises the demand for semiconductor manufacturing, thus propel the market growth.

Moreover, in order to reduce shift of the trend from fixed costs of products to variable costs, the OEMs have started moving their product design and development processes to EMS partners. The EMS companies provide innovative design services for sub-assemblies and finished electronics products. In fact, EMSs are advocating product design & end-to-end manufacturing solutions to the OEMs, which includes the manufacturing of semiconductors. EMS plays an integral part in the introduction of new ?electronic products in concept generation, product planning, engineering, industrial design, and mass production. The electronic manufacturing companies assemble different types of printed circuit boards such as single-sided PCBs, multi-layer PCBs, double-sided PCBs, rigid PCBs, and flex PCBs. The EMS increases the trend of outsourcing manufacturing facility coupled with semiconductor manufacturing due to its robust processes of engineering services and develops automated systems by which it regulates the demand of the customer.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Back-End Equipment

Dicing Equipment

Assembly and Packaging

Metrology Equipment

Test Equipment

Front-End Equipment

Lithography

Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment

Cleaning Process

Others

By Fabrication Process

Automation

Gas Control Equipment

Chemical Control Equipment

Others

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Applied Materials, Inc.

Advantest Corp.

ASML Holding N.V.

Advanced Dicing Technologies Ltd.

EV Group

Evatec AG

Hitachi High-Tech Corp.

KLA Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Modutek Corp.

Nordson Corp.

NOIVION S.r.l.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Plasma-Therm

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Equipment Corp.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Quik-Pak, A Division of Promex Industries

Veeco Instruments Inc.

