VTOL UAV Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

VTOL UAV Market was valued USD 3,155.4 MN (by revenue) in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 10,160.3 MN by 2025 with a CAGR of 18%.

The growth of the market is due to factors such as increasing demand for commercial and law enforcement applications, improving technological advances, revised safety norms for performing complex tasks with minimal human intervention, and reducing the risks and costs associated with the use of VTOL UAVs.

Global VTOL UAV, by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Global VTOL UAV Market, by Type

Helicopter

Multicopter

Hybrid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global VTOL UAV industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by VTOL UAV Market Report

1. What was the VTOL UAV Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of VTOL UAV Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the VTOL UAV Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

