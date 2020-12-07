Data Monetization Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

Data monetization is the process of transforming vast amounts of unstructured enterprise data into valuable insights for creating economic value or service exchange. Data monetization is the use of data assets to create value for an organization. Monetization can be done in two ways: indirect and direct. The large amounts of data generated can be packaged into data products and sold (direct monetized) or processed (indirect monetized) to extract insights, and can be used to support business decisions. The data monetization market is expanding as the amount of data increases across multiple industries. Monetization of data has realized the significant financial value of any organization’s data. This has created a niche for data monetization in the global market. The data monetization market is expected to reach US$708.86 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
- Accenture Plc.
- Adstra
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Gemalto NV
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Comviva
- Monetize
- Reltio
- SAP SE
Data Monetization Market Segmentations
Based on component:
- Tools
- Services
Based on data type:
- Consumer data
- Product data
- Financial data
- Supplier data
Based on business function:
- Sales and marketing
- Supply chain management
- Operations
- Finance
- Others (R&D, HR, and Legal)
Based on deployment type:
- On-premises
- Cloud
- Based on organization size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
- Based on vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Information Technology (IT)
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Others (Government and Defense, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Data Monetization Market Report
- What was the Data Monetization Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Data Monetization Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Monetization Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
