VSaaS Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

VSaaS market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16%.

The low cost of investment, growing demand for real-time surveillance data, and the flexible scalability provided by VSaaS are the key factors driving the growth of the VSaaS market. The integration of VSaaS with access control and alarm systems has increased the spread of smart devices. Increasing demand for VSaaS in retail and commercial sectors due to COVID-19 is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the VSaaS market during the forecast period.

The VSaaS market includes major Tier I and II players like ADT (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company (Canada), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), and others.

VSaaS market, By Type

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

VSaaS Market, By Vertical

Commercial

Retail Stores & Malls

Enterprises

Banking & Financial Buildings

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global VSaaS industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by VSaaS Market Report

1. What was the VSaaS Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of VSaaS Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the VSaaS Market was the market leader in 2018?

