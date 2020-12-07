Volt/Var Management Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Volt/Var Management Market is projected to reach a size of USD 568 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5%

Efficient operation to reduce distribution losses and optimize power factor, complexity of decentralized energy generation, and increasing demand for power are driving the voltage/VAr management market worldwide.

The leading players in the market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), GE (US), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), DVI (US), Open Systems International (US), Utilidata (US), and Varentec (US).

Based on application

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Based on the components

Hardware

Software & services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Volt/Var Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Volt/Var Management Market Report

1. What was the Volt/Var Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Volt/Var Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Volt/Var Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

