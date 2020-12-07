Voice Over WLAN Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Voice Over WLAN Market was valued at USD 15.01 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 34.68 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Effective communication is the key to success for any organization. Voice over Wireless LAN does exactly that by sharing your existing WiFi network cheaply or for free. The system works like a land mobile radio system or walkie-talkie system with a radio framework, and instead of using analog voice flows, it sends voice as individual data packets.

Aruba Networks, Cisco System Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Alcatel Enterprises, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aerohive Network, Avaya, Huawei Technologies, and Dell Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the global VoWLAN market.

Voice over WLAN Market, by Solutions:

Hardware

Service

Voice over WLAN Market, by Application:

Unified communication and collaboration

Security and emergency alarms

Other (price marking, shipment tracking, and inventory management)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Voice Over WLAN industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Voice Over WLAN Market Report

1. What was the Voice Over WLAN Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Voice Over WLAN Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Voice Over WLAN Market was the market leader in 2018?

