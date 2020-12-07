Polycarbonate Resins Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global polycarbonate resins market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.2% during the forecast period. Polycarbonate resins are opening new doors to novel applications owing to its beneficial properties such as excellent heat resistance, toughness and insulation, as well as very good dimensional stability, transparency, and thermal stability. Polycarbonate resins are expected to have potential new applications in the fields of 3D printing, smart grid systems, and electric vehicle charging stations. As a thermoplastic, polycarbonate is most importantly renowned for its impact resistance and incredible strength. Polycarbonate is lightweight and shows transparency which makes it excellent than other Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printing materials.

In addition, polycarbonate is flame-retardant and features heat resistance, and electrical insulation, which makes it suitable for use in electrical parts and hardware. Polycarbonate performs better than other materials in strength tests. An informal material strength test revealed that Airwolf 3D printed a range of hooks with the use of a range of 3D printing materials, including polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), and Nylon 910. PLA was able to lift 285 pounds and has a tensile strength of 7,250 pounds per square inch (psi). In comparison, ABS snapped instantly under 285 pounds of weight and has a tensile strength of 4,700 psi.

Among these, polycarbonate lifted a whopping 685 pounds and has a tensile strength of 9,800 psi, which is far more than other materials that were tested. Most components produced from commonly used 3D printing materials are not adequate enough to provide strength for safety-critical automotive components. As a result, the advent of polycarbonate 3D printing may have a paradigm shift for producing high strength automotive components.

Further, inclination towards smarter power management has led the demand for good signal transmission properties. This may result in the demand for thermoplastics which can be compatible with smart circuit breakers, smart metering, smart switch and socket solutions. For such applications, the companies including Covestro offers polycarbonate and its blends in flame-retardant grades including Bayblend FR, Makroblend FR (PC+PBT; PC+PET blend), and Makrolon FR and resins. These materials meet UL94 V0 standards up to 0.75 mm. Such materials can also be used in power storage devices and electric vehicle charging stations to support the efficient use of energy.

Owing to the excellent mechanical performance, high dimensional stability, intrinsic flame retardance, high operating temperature, and blends such as the PC/ABS XANTAR C (Mitsubishi Engineering Plastic) can be employed for metering housing owing to the high flow characteristics, low-temperature impact performance, and further enhanced stress cracking resistance. Superior properties and innovations in polycarbonate resins are supporting to expand the applications of polycarbonate resins, which in turn, is offering an opportunity for the growth of the global polycarbonate resins market.

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market- Segmentation

By Application

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Packaging

Medical

Optical Media

Others

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

CHIMEI Corp.

Covestro AG

Elix Polymers SLU

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Roquette Frères S.A.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corp.)

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Samyang Holdings Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Thai Polycarbonate Co., Ltd.

Trinseo S.A.

