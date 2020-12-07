Voice over Long-Term Evolution Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The increase in spectrum efficiency is expected to drive the global Voice over LTE market during the forecast period. VoLTE (Voice over LTE) is a technology that enables voice calls over LTE networks. It sends voice calls over an IP-based LTE network and leverages LTE’s data capabilities along with existing voice services on the same LTE network. This technology allows both voice and data to be merged, which increases efficiency and quality.

Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market is expected to garner $34.8 billion by 2025, registering CAGR of 50%

Major Players

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone Group PLC

Bharati Airtel Limit

BY TECHNOLOGY

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

Circuit Switched Fall Back (CSFB)

Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Voice over Long-Term Evolution industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Voice over Long-Term Evolution Market Report

1. What was the Voice over Long-Term Evolution Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Voice over Long-Term Evolution Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Voice over Long-Term Evolution Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

