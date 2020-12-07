Global Plastic Packaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global plastic packaging market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 3.5%, during the forecast period. The market will project a growth with the trend towards sustainable packaging solutions. Plastics are referred to as an instrument that can lead to the development of sustainable packaging solutions. With the focus on manufacturing of reduced source, lightweight, and recycling, the plastic packaging is assisting in addressing the sustainability concerns across every industry, leading to the reduction of impact of plastics on environment. Through reducing environmental impact of plastics, the logistic cost can be saved to a certain extent.

Moreover, the demand for bioplastics is expected to project a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The use of bio-plastic or biodegradable plastic is increasing, as they are made from renewable resources and enable to reduce CO2 emission. There are several types of plastic types that are produced through agricultural feedstock which includes sugar cane, corn, and sugar beet and has the property of bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The use of conventional plastic affects the environment, gives rise to greenhouse gas emission, and generation of non-degradable waste. Such transition towards the sustainable packaging will lead to the growth of the plastic packaging market.

According to the American Chemistry Council, over 94% of Americans can recycle plastic bottles and over 70% of Americans can recycle plastic bags and wraps at stores, and over 60% of Americans can recycle other rigid plastics. Therefore, the demand for recyclable plastics is rising trend for the sustainable packaging, which in turn, is driving the plastic packaging market across the globe. Moreover, there are a number of groups and organizations that are working towards the recycling of plastics. Henkel & The Plastic Bank is trying to overcome this barrier by monetizing plastic waste. The group has set up several locations, at where people can return plastic in exchange for some tokens, which can be used to buy phone credits, food, and more. Henkel manufactures its beauty care and home products from 100% recycled materials.

Similarly, Procter & Gamble (P&G) laundry detergent brand ‘Tide’ is packaged in plastic containers. The company has collaborated with Amazon and included Tide boxes instead of bottles. These boxes are introduced with an aim to reduce waste, sustainability, and conservation of environment. These boxes are named ‘Tide Eco-Box’, comprising 60% less plastic along with 30% less water as compared to previous plastic packaging. These eco-boxes are lighter and shipped to customers in its own container (an Amazon guideline) then transforms into a detergent dispenser. Such a move towards the expansion of sustainable packaging will lead to the growth of the plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Plastic packaging Market-Segmentation

By Type

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

By Technology

Recyclable

Reusable

Biodegradable

By Vertical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others (Industrial)

Global Plastic packaging Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor PLC

Berry Global, Inc.

Budelpack

Coveris Management GmbH

Glenroy, Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Lacerta Group, Inc.

Mondi PLC

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

Swiss Pack Pvt. Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Transcontinental Inc.

UFlex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

