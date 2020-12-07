Oil & Gas Security Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Oil & Gas Security Market was valued at $ 23,141 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $36,012 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6% during Forecast period.

A full report of Increasing spending on network and OT security by oil and gas companies, as well as an increasing trend in security and vulnerability management, drives the growth of the oil and gas security market. In addition, the growth of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and political turmoil in the Middle East are also driving market growth. Increased compliance leads to technical implementation challenges that limit market growth. The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the demand for Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) create many opportunities in the marketplace. Lack of awareness of oil and gas security, difficulty in implementing cybersecurity for complex OT, and vulnerabilities related to cloud technology challenge the growth of the oil and gas security market

Prominent players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Inc., Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographical expansion, product development, strategic alliance, and collaboration.

Oil & Gas Security Market Segmentations

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Services:

Risk Management Services

System Design, Integration, and Consulting

Managed Services

By Security Type:

Physical Security

Network Security

By Operation:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

