Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global nuclear-decommissioning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2025. Nuclear decommissioning is the process by which a nuclear power plant ceases service and the operating license granted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) ends. . The NRC is a regulatory body that has established regulations and related guidelines that outline the requirements and processes, which companies must follow to ensure that decommissioning is environmentally safe. The dismantling process is aimed at reducing the level of residual radioactivity. This is done by dismantling the structure, removing contaminated material to an appropriate disposal facility, storing the used nuclear fuel until it can be removed from the site of the nuclear power plant for disposal or safe storage, and releasing the property for other uses. Nuclear decommissioning support services are provided by various companies.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aecom

Orano

Babcock International

Studsvik

Westinghouse Electric

Ansaldo Nes

Enercon Services

Energysolutions

GD Energy Services-Nuclear

KDC Contractors

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market segmentation by Type

below 800MW

801-1,000MW

Above 1,000MW

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market segmentation by Application

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Nuclear Decommissioning Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market Report

1. What was the Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

