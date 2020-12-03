Vehicle Electronics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Vehicle Electronics market size is expected to reach USD 493.69 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9%

Inc. Growth in automobile production in emerging economies and growing demand for luxury and hybrid vehicles are expected to drive growth. The integration of these systems is also increasing due to the availability of advanced safety systems that provide features such as automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection at low cost.

The key industry competitors include Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Intel Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Electronics Component Outlook

Electronic Control Units

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Automotive Electronics Application

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain Electronics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Vehicle Electronics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Vehicle Electronics Market Report

1. What was the Vehicle Electronics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Vehicle Electronics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vehicle Electronics Market was the market leader in 2018?

