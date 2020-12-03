Image Sensor Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global image sensor market is expected to grow from USD 21.94 million in 2018 to USD 34.64 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.02%, during the forecast period.

The increasing penetration of automotive image sensors, the trend of miniaturization of smartphones and tablets, dual cameras, and the demand for improved medical imaging solutions are expected to drive the image sensor market during the forecast period. However, the high price of the manufacturing process is expected to limit the image sensor market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

CMOSIS NV

GalaxyCore Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Image Sensor Market segmentation:

Based on technology:

CMOS image sensors

CCD image sensors

Others (sCMOS image sensors and hybrid image sensors)

Based on processing technique:

2D image sensors

3D image sensors

Based on spectrum:

Visible

Non-visible

Based on array type

Linear image sensors

Area image sensors

Based on resolution

VGA

3 MP to 3 MP

5 MP to 10 MP

12 MP to 16 MP

More than 16 MP

Based on end user

Aerospace, defense, and homeland security

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Medical and life sciences

Industrial

Commercial

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Robert Bosch

Panasonic

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer Corporation

Yazaki

Harman

Garmin

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Image Sensor Market Report

What was the Image Sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Image Sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Image Sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

