Canned Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The global canned food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the global canned food industry include the growing disposable incomes in developed, as well as emerging economies and the improved standard of living. This will further intensify the demand for packaged products and hence will drive the canned food market.

There is an increasing demand for canned fish and seafood owing to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the nutritional benefits offered by fish and seafood coupled with the long shelf life possessed by them. This tends to drive the overall growth of the global canned food market.

A full report of Global Canned Food Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/canned-food-market

Moreover, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global canned food industry growth. The outbreak has impacted the consumer’s behavior across the globe, with many shoppers dealing with the shortage of food and delivery bottlenecks for feeding themselves and their families. At the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak, panic buying saw many consumers stockpile items such as beans, soups, and other canned food goods.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/canned-food-market

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the shutdown of restaurants and retail shops and forced the people to stay at home, which in turn, has increased the demand for processed food such as canned soups and vegetables. This has rippled through the entire food supply chain. Seeing this increasing demand, the food cans manufacturers are also speeding up their production in order to cater to the increasing demand for canned food. For instance, Crown Holdings, went into the year planning to increase production in the US, and the virus has only added urgency to the effort.

The overall food business is normally steady, however, the rapid rise in the sales of canned and other packaged foods amid the COVID-19 outbreak, when other transportation companies and vegetable producers have been knocked off stride by the virus, has forced manufacturers into a state of high alert. The increasing demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak has presented the opportunity for the growth of the global canned food market in the near future.

Global Canned Food Market – Segmentation

By Type of Food

Canned Meat Products

Canned Fish/Seafood

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruits

Others (Milk, Sauces)

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Convenience Stores

Online Platforms

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/canned-food-market

Global Canned Food Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AYAM SARL

B&GFoods, Inc.

Bolton Group Srl

Bonduelle Group

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Campbell Soup Co.

CHB Group

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc.

JBS USAFood Co. (SAMPCO)

La Doria S.p.A.

Nestle SA

Prince’s Ltd.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Wild Planet Foods, Inc.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404