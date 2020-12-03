Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global pressure ulcer treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidences of pressure ulcers across the globe. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) in 2017, more than 2.5 million individuals develop pressure ulcers in the US each year. In addition, according to the National Healthcare Systems England, 24,674 patients were reported to have developed a new pressure ulcer between April 2015 and March 2016 and treating pressure damage costs the NHS more than $4.3 million every day.

The increase burden of pressure ulcer surge the demand for the treatment of such chronic wounds which can be prevented and treated using wound dressing, thereby, contributing to the growth of the global pressure ulcer treatment market. Moreover, the geriatric population is at high risk of developing pressure ulcers and hence increasing geriatric population pool across the globe drive the growth of the global pressure ulcer treatment industry.

Moreover, the rising number of surgeries such as hip replacement further drive the global pressure ulcer treatment marketr growtrh as the hip replacement surgeries increases the possibilities of wound infections such as pressure ulcers. According to the OECD data in Germany, the total numbers of hip replacements surgeries were 244,496 in 2015 and that increased to 250,661 in 2016. In addition, in UK the hip replacement surgery accounted for 118,798 in 2015 and 122,917 in 2016. The increasing cases of surgeries may surge the possibility of wound to occur that would require wound dressing for reducing the risk of infection, thereby, augmenting the growth of the global pressure ulcer treatment market.

Further, the presence of the key players also supports the growth of the global pressure ulcer treatment market. Players such as 3M Co., Smith & Nephew Plc, Integra Lifesciences Corp., ConvaTec Group PLC, Mölnlycke Healthcare AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast Corp., and Stryker Corp are some of the key players contributing towards the growth of the pressure ulcer treatment industry.

Global Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Treatment

Wound Care Dressing

Wound Care Devices

Active Therapies

Others (Pressure Relief Devices)

Global Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Acelity L.P., Inc.

ArjoHuntleigh

Braun Melsungen AG

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

CovanTec Group PLC

Essity Aktiebolag

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Invacare Corp.

Mölnlycke Healthcare AB

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

