Nanoemulsion Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global nanoemulsion market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Nanoemulsion enhances the bioavailability of hydrophobic drugs. The key factors that drive the market include the increased acceptance of targeted therapies, minimally invasive procedures, and various chemical properties and benefits it possesses, along with the increased incidences of several chronic diseases and the vital role of vaccines in it for the treatment. It also improves the transdermal permeation of drugs, which, in turn, surges the plasma concentration profiles and bioavailability of the drug.

Numerous biopharmaceutical companies are adopting the nanoemulsion formulation for the drug as well as vaccine development. An upsurge in the rapid R&D activities and projects by several institutes, in collaboration with numerous government funds and firms, are being observed, which mainly deals with the enhancement of the oral delivery of drugs for the treatment and controlling of chronic diseases. This in turn, drives the growth of the global nanoemulsion market.

In cancer case, the nanoemulsion and nanoparticle form provides a higher potential of killing the cancer cells and offers better treatment for cancer. It also offers enhanced treatment drugs for diseases such as osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia among others which further encourages the players to adopt nanoemulsion and in turn results in the nanoemulsion industry growth. Hence, to curb the demand for the advanced vaccines, nanoemulsion applications are anticipated to increase, across the globe, and drive the nanoemulsion market.

However, there are some of the disadvantages of the nanoemulsion, which includes, limited solubilizing capacity for high-melting substances and its stability is easily affected by environmental parameters such as pH and temperature. In addition, it requires a large concentration of surfactant and co-surfactant stabilizing nanodroplets. Nevertheless, the key players along with the research institutes are likely to create scope for the nanoemulsion market growth in the near future.

The global nanoemulsion market is consolidated in nature with few players operating in it. Some of the players covered in te report include Allergan Plc, NanoBio Corp., Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.

Global Nanoemulsion Market – Segmentation

By Drug Class

Steroids

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Immunosuppressant

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Global Nanoemulsion Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Allergan PLC

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Covaris Inc.

Foamix Ltd.

Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Microfluidics, aIDEX Corp. company

NanoBio Corp.

Nanogen Labs, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.

