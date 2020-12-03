Oil and Gas SCADA Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The SCADA oil and gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2019 to 2025. SCADA is one of the most important tools for equipment monitoring and real-time data processing. It is a control system that facilitates a high level of supervision for critical operations in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing and transportation. In the oil and gas industry, engineers need accurate real-time data to calibrate equipment, schedule maintenance activities, and coordinate with third-party logistics to ensure the smooth operation of the equipment.

The oil and gas SCADA system consists of various sub-divisions and components that are essential to function. These components include PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), industrial PC, RTU, server, telemetry system and monitoring system. There are a number of benefits to implementing SCADA at all levels of production processes in the oil and gas industry, including upstream, midstream and downstream processes. These benefits include error reduction, automation, long-distance oversight, critical decision making and crisis response.

Oil and Gas SCADA Market Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Oil and Gas SCADA Market Segmentation by Stream

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Key Questions Answered by Oil and Gas SCADA Market Report

1. What was the Oil and Gas SCADA Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Oil and Gas SCADA Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oil and Gas SCADA Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

