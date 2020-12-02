Lateral Flow Assay Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 -Global Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, growth in demand for home-based lateral flow assay test kits, increase in disposable income, and surge in demand for point-of-care testing drive the growth of the global lateral flow assay market. However, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies for assays performed to detect presence or absence of any analyte and unwillingness of people towards changing the existing medical practices restrain the market growth. Advancement of technology and increase in applications of lateral flow assay tests in clinical diagnostics provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2823

The key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomrieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The lateral flow assay market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into lateral flow readers and kits & reagents. The lateral flow readers segment is subsegmented into digital/mobile readers and benchtop readers. By technique, the market is classified into competitive assay, sandwich assay, and multiplex detection assay. Applications covered in the study include veterinary diagnostics, clinical/point-of-care testing, and drug development & quality testing. Clinical/point-of-care testing segment is further divided into infectious disease testing, cardiac marker testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol & lipid testing, drugs-of-abuse testing, and others. According to end user, the market is segmented into home care, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Purchase Enquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2823

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the lateral flow assay market by product helps to understand the types of technology that are currently being used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Market Key Segments

By Application

Veterinary Diagnostics

Clinical/Point-of-care Testing Infectious Disease Testing Cardiac Marker Testing Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Cholesterol & Lipid Testing Drugs-of-abuse Testing Other Tests

Drug Development & Quality Testing

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com