Organic Pea Protein Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global organic pea protein market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025. Organic pea protein is rich in iron, amino acids, and arginine. Widely consumed by customers to improve muscle growth and maintain heart health. Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic foods increases demand for the global organic pea protein market. Pea protein is a powdered concentrated protein substance (pea protein isolate) produced by crushing dried peas and excluding the starch and fiber content. Pea protein products are widely used as clean lean proteins due to their high nutritional value and clean/sanitary production processes.

The following players are covered in this report:

Axiom Foods

The Scoular Company

Puris Food

AIDP

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology

Farbest Brands

The Green Labs

Phyto-Therapy

Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients

Zelang Group

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation by Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation by Application

Nutritional Supplements

Beverages

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Organic Pea Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Organic Pea Protein Market Report

1. What was the Organic Pea Protein Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Organic Pea Protein Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Pea Protein Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

