North American Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Share, Industry Report to 2020-2026

Specialty chemicals market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The growing use of the specialty chemicals in the end-user industries is a key factor driving the North American specialty chemical market. Specialty chemicals have wide utility in different industries such as building & construction, electronics & electrical, automotive, among others. Increased consumer spending is boosting the regional demand of chemicals in paints/coatings and soaps/detergents industries, which in turn will propel the demand for the specialty chemicals market across the region.

The significant rise in the inclination of the public towards the acceptance of eco-friendly construction projects, along with the cohesive government initiatives in the development of the smart industrial sector is further expected to positively impact the revenue of the specialty chemical market. The US is anticipated to hold a major market share in North America. In the US, the resin, synthetic rubber, and artificial & synthetic fibers & filament (NAICS 3252), which includes the plastic materials and resins industry, was the 18th ranked manufacturing industry in 2018. The growing demand for polymers & plastic additives is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- Product Type

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- SABIC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG

North American Specialty Chemicals Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Agrochemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Food Additives

Adhesive & Sealants

Specialty Coatings

Surfactants

Paper & Textile Chemicals

Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals

Polymers & Plastic Additives

Others

United States

Canada

