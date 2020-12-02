Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The industrial vacuum cleaner has a larger inside diameter of the hose, which enables them to handle a high quantity of material and the larger and/or longer size of the particulate thus delivering a clean and hygienic surface in the industrial setting. The industrial vacuum cleaner has multi-functions such as cleaning various areas including offices, factory areas, production machinery, workstations, rooms, carpets, bare floors, ceilings, pipes, beams, and many more.

Furthermore, the use of industrial vacuum cleaners also aids in delivering more efficiency as compared to the traditional processes of cleaning. The industrial vacuum cleaner is also cost-effective in the longer-term and the cleaning done by these can last much longer. Moreover, the chances of cross-contamination from bacteria, allergens, or active pharmaceutical ingredients can also be reduced with the use of industrial vacuum cleaner especially in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare industry. The aforementioned reasons are anticipated to influence the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market all across the globe.

Global Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Backup

Canister

Upright

By Mobility System

Stationary

Portable

By End-User

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Manufacturing & Metalworking

Building & Construction Industry

Others

Global Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

