Automotive Glazing Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global automotive glazing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% on a value basis over the forecast period. According to our post-COVID projections, the market is expected to reach $1 billion in 2020 and $1.7 billion by 2025. The adoption of premium vehicles with sunroof and rear quarter glass such as sedans and SUVs is increasing. Complex glazing designs and increasing demand for lightweight vehicles are driving the growth of the automotive glazing market for polycarbonate.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the automotive glazing market are SABIC (Suadi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Teijin (Japan), Webasto SE (Germany), Trinseo (US), Mitsubishi (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), Freeglass (Germany), KRD Sicherheitstechnik (Germany), and Idemitsu (Japan). SABIC and Covestro adopted the strategies of expansion, and new product development, to retain its leading position in the automotive glazing market.

This Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Market Growth Engine

Factors Limiting Market Growth

Current Market Trend

Market Structure

Market Outlook for The Next Few Years

Market Segmentations

By Off-highway

Agricultural Tractors

Construction Equipment

By Application

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Front lighting

Rear Lighting

Rear Quarter glass

Sunroof

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Glazing Market Report

What was the Automotive Glazing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive Glazing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Glazing Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

