Concentrating Solar Power Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Global Concentrating Solar Power Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.35% during 2019-2025. A condensed solar power system uses a mirror or lens to focus sunlight on a single point and convert it into heat to generate power. Concentrated solar power is commonly used for utility-scale projects. The various types of concentrated solar power systems include linear concentrated systems, power tower systems, plate/engine systems, and heat storage systems. The advantages of concentrated solar power include lower investment costs, higher efficiency, and better hybrid operating capabilities.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Technology :

Solar tower

Linear concentrated system

Sterling dish technology

By Work:

Standalone system

Storage included

Capacity criteria:

Less than 50MW

50MW ~ 99MW

100MW or more

By End-User Criteria:

utility

EOR

Others (others include process heating, mining operations, desalination and district heating)

