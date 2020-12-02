Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2026 with a market growth of 9% CAGR over the forecast period. The Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) is used to assemble factories, warehouses and distribution centers to store and retrieve loads starting from one storage area and into the next. ASRS includes a variety of PC control frameworks and equipment used to store and accurately retrieve materials. Thanks to advances in the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market, material flow and control have improved as technology advances. ASRS is a controllable framework that utilizes load recovery to automatically place products in predefined storage areas.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market are –TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI Schaefer Group (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), Knapp AG (Austria), Mecalux SA (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), System Logistics Corporation (Italy), Bastian Solution (US), Beumer Group (Germany), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Kardex Group (Switzerland) among others.

Market Segmentations

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Type:

Unit Load

Mini Load

Micro-load AS/RS

Vertical Lift Module

Horizontal / Vertical Carousel

Mid Load

Others

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Application:

Replenishment

Security

Production

Consolidation

Assembly

Order picking

Kitting

Storage

Others

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by End-User:

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

