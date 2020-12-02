Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. An increasing number of clinical trials have been witnessed over the years owing to the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and increasing demand for more effective treatment. For instance, in May 2020, POXEL SA, a biopharmaceutical company focused to develop innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes declared new preclinical results for PXL770. It is a direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase(AMPK) activator, was assessed in a rodent NASH model along with other major agents in development, such as a thyroid receptor ? agonist (MGL-3196), an FXR agonist (obeticholic acid), and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (semaglutide).

The outcomes feature PXL770 as a potential new NASH therapy that may develop complementary advantages while combined with other agents with different action mechanisms. Further, in September 2020, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. declared that it has evaluated Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB295 in the first patient suffering from mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Such kinds of clinical studies are offering an opportunity for new launches of innovative therapies for metabolic disorders, which in turn, will further accelerate the market growth.

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market-Segmentation

By Therapy

Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cellular Transplantation

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Others

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Lysosomal Storage Disease

Hypercholesterolemia

Others

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Biocon, Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla, Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Dracen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.

Silence Therapeutics

